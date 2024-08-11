 Skip to main content
Mariners All-Star pulls off sick barehanded play

August 10, 2024
by R.P. Salao
Mariners infielder Jorge Polanco fielding a ball barehanded

Seattle Mariners second baseman Jorge Polanco on Saturday flexed his fielding skills late in his team’s interleague matchup against the New York Mets.

The Mariners held a 4-0 lead over the Mets through seven innings at T-Mobile Park in Seattle, Wash.

Mets catcher Francisco Alvarez came up to bat against Mariners reliever Yimi Garcia with one out in the top of the 8th. Alvarez sent Garcia’s 0-1 sinker spinning toward right field.

The ball took an unusual hop, which forced Polanco to readjust on the fly. The former All-Star overran the ball and reached back with his bare hand to grab it. He had more than enough time to get Alvarez out at first base.

The play pretty much summed up the type of defensive performance the Mariners put on all game against the Mets.

Seattle allowed just four hits, thanks in large part to a stellar performance from starter Logan Gilbert. The Cy Young candidate threw seven shutout innings and only gave up three hits and one walk.

The Mariners traded quite a package for Polanco in January mainly for his plus bat at second base. But the 31-year-old showed Saturday that he can make some smooth plays with his glove too.

