Marlins announcer had awesome call of Jake Burger’s walk-off home run

Miami Marlins third baseman Jake Burger lifted his team to a thrilling win on Sunday with a walk-off home run, and the call that accompanied it was spectacular.

The Marlins trailed 4-3 heading into the bottom of the 9th inning of their series finale against the Chicago White Sox at loanDepot Park in Miami, Fla. Vidal Brujan led off the inning with a walk and was moved into scoring position on a sacrifice bunt from Nick Fortes. Jazz Chisholm Jr. flied out to left before Josh Bell drove in Brujan with a double to tie the score 4-4.

Chicago then intentionally walked the next batter to get to Burger. That decision backfired, as Burger blasted a 431-foot shot to left-center field. Bally Sports Florida play-by-play announcer Paul Severino had the perfect call for the walk-off win.

“Gimme that Burger to go! It’s a walk-off win!” Severino exclaimed.

Severino’s call capped off a week of some epic calls from MLB announcers.

The series between the Marlins and White Sox was the battle of the two worst teams in baseball. Miami took two of three games thanks in large part to Burger’s clutch moonshot.