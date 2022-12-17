Marlins could take extra step to sign Justin Turner?

After the Los Angeles Dodgers declined a $16 million club option for Justin Turner in November, the 38-year-old hit free agency.

Initially, Turner’s market was a bit quiet, but things have begun to heat up over the past couple of weeks.

The Miami Marlins stepped in and made Turner a “competitive offer,” while San Diego Padres now find themselves sniffing around the free agent. The Dodgers also remain interested in a potential reunion, but they’ve opted to play the waiting game.

Other reports suggest the Arizona Diamondbacks are also interested in potentially signing Turner.

With so many teams suddenly lurking, Jon Heyman of the New York Post reports that the Marlins may up their offer by adding in a second year.

Despite missing more than a month’s worth of games in 2022, Turner still produced quality numbers at the plate. He batted .278/.350/.438 with 13 home runs and 81 RBIs and even stole three bags. And while his play in the field has deteriorated, Turner still brings quite a bit to the table as a DH — an area the Marlins are desperate to improve upon.