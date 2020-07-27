Report: Marlins players likely contracted coronavirus in Atlanta

Multiple Miami Marlins players and coaches tested positive for the coronavirus recently, which resulted in the cancelation of two games on MLB’s schedule for Monday. While it would be difficult to pinpoint exactly where those who tested positive contracted the virus, it may not have been in their home state of Florida.

The Marlins were in Atlanta to play the Braves prior to the regular season starting, and Bob Klapisch of the Newark Star-Ledger reports that it is believed that is where more than a dozen players and coaches may have contracted COVID-19.

Told #Marlins players were likely infected in Atlanta last week, not in Philly over the weekend. Phillies players being tested today, Citizens Bank Park undergoing deep cleaning now. #Yankees sequestered in a remote hotel, expecting to play tomorrow. — Bob Klapisch (@BobKlap) July 27, 2020

There has been speculation that the Marlins either caught the coronavirus in Philadelphia, where they played the Phillies over the weekend, or home in Florida, where there has been a significant increase in COVID-19 cases over the past several weeks.

Both Braves starting catchers, Tyler Flowers or Travis d’Arnaud were shut down for precautionary reasons over a potential illness when the Marlins were in Atlanta last week. Neither has been confirmed to have tested positive for COVID-19.

Whatever the case, the Marlins are reporteldy planning to play against the Orioles in Baltimore on Tuesday, potentially with some replacement players. MLB held a call with team owners on Monday and there were said to be no discussions about canceling the 2020 season.