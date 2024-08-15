 Skip to main content
Marlins make decision about whether they will trade Cy Young winner

August 14, 2024
by Larry Brown
Sandy Alcantara in his Marlins uniform

May 30, 2023; Miami, Florida, USA; Miami Marlins starting pitcher Sandy Alcantara (22) looks on against the San Diego Padres during the seventh inning at loanDepot Park. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

The Miami Marlins have made a decision about whether they will trade former NL Cy Young Award winner Sandy Alcantara, according to a report.

Marlins reporter Craig Mish reported on X Wednesday that Miami has told Alcantara he will not be traded this offseason.

Alcantara has been out for the season as he recovers from the Tommy John surgery he underwent in October. The 28-year-old had an off-year in 2023 as he went 7-12 with a 4.14 ERA. He was shut down in September due to a UCL injury and later underwent reconstructive surgery.

In 2022, Alcantara was dominant with a 14-9 record and 2.28 ERA. He won the Cy Young Award that season and finished 10th in NL MVP voting.

Alcantara is in the middle of a 5-year, $56 million contract. His talent and affordability make him a hot commodity as he’s expected to return from surgery next year.

Sandy Alcantara
