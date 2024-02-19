Matt Chapman could end up with former rival team?

Matt Chapman is still playing the waiting game, but a match could come in the form of a ex-rival.

Ryan Divish of the Seattle Times reports this week that the Seattle Mariners have discussed the possibility of signing the free agent third baseman Matt Chapman. Divish notes that Seattle currently plans to use a platoon of Luis Urias and Josh Rojas at the hot corner but adds that neither player projects as particularly reliable.

The Mariners have made several additions this offseason, signing Mitch Garver away from the Texas Rangers and acquiring Jorge Polanco in a trade with the Minnesota Twins. But they also made a deal earlier in the winter in which they traded away their top third baseman, which likely explains the interest here in Chapman.

Seattle would be an interesting landing spot for the 30-year-old Chapman, who was an All-Star and three-time Gold Glover with the AL West division rival Oakland A’s. The Mariners also eliminated Chapman and the Toronto Blue Jays during the 2022 postseason. But the fit is definitely there for the two sides, assuming that Chapman isn’t won over by this other suitor first.