Ex-Giants All-Star to undergo surgery for colon cancer

Former San Francisco Giants All-Star Matt Williams is set to undergo surgery on Friday after being diagnosed with colon cancer.

Williams, who made five All-Star teams during his playing days from 1987-2003, is currently the third base coach for the San Diego Padres. The 57-year-old will be with the Padres on Opening Day Thursday, though Mike Shildt will coach third base. Williams is set to undergo surgery the following day and will take a leave of absence from the team.

Williams was diagnosed with colon cancer around three weeks ago, according to the San Diego Union-Tribune. He will have a mass removed from his colon during Friday’s procedure, as well as his lymph nodes.

Williams says he is not experiencing any symptoms. A scan also indicated that the cancer had not spread.

A physical with the Padres during spring training led to Williams’ diagnosis. Testing showed that Williams had a low red blood cell count, which led to futher testing, which revealed the cancerous mass in his colon.

Williams won four Gold Gloves and four Silver Slugger awards during his career. He was a member of the 2001 World Series champion Arizona Diamondbacks. Williams also managed the Washington Nationals in 2014 and 2015, winning NL Manager of the Year in his first season on the job.