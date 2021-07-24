This is why Max Scherzer was scratched from Saturday’s start

Trade rumors began to heat up around Washington Nationals pitcher Max Scherzer on Saturday. They only intensified when he was abruptly scratched from his scheduled start less than three hours before first pitch.

The Nationals were quick to clarify that Scherzer was not scratched because of any impending trade. Instead, the Nationals’ ace had right triceps soreness, which flared up in the batting cage on Tuesday and didn’t subside enough for him to make his start. Scherzer told reporters that he was confident he would miss only one turn through the rotation.

Scherzer is confident he will avoid the IL. He said it’s a matter of days with this particular ailment. He’s just waiting on the inflammation to go down. He didn’t want to risk getting making it worse by pitching today. — Maria Torres (@maria_torres3) July 24, 2021

Scherzer thinks he’ll be able to take his next scheduled turn in the Nationals rotaron, so long as he’s able to throw another bullpen session in the next few days. — Maria Torres (@maria_torres3) July 24, 2021

The late scratch came on the same day that it was reported that the Nationals were willing to listen to offers for Scherzer. As awkward as it is, it appears that this was all coincidental. That said, with the trade deadline six days away, one has to wonder if Scherzer has already made his final appearance in a Washington uniform.

Scherzer, who turns 37 on Tuesday, has posted a 2.83 ERA with 142 strikeouts in 105 innings so far this season.