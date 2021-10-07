Watch: Max Scherzer was ticked Dave Roberts pulled him from Wild Card Game

Max Scherzer was not happy at all about being removed from Wednesday night’s NL Wild Card Game.

Scherzer was the starting pitcher for the Los Angeles Dodgers against the St. Louis Cardinals and allowed a run in the first on a wild pitch. He got through the next three innings without allowing a run, but he got into some trouble in the fifth.

Scherzer allowed a leadoff single to Tommy Edman and then walked Paul Goldschmidt. He struck out Tyler O’Neill and then was lifted by manager Dave Roberts.

Scherzer was upset about being removed and wouldn’t give the ball to Roberts.

Dave Roberts stuck his hand out to accept the ball from Max Scherzer, like managers do when they’re changing pitchers. But Max was not giving him that ball. Hilarious. pic.twitter.com/v7L7JZekPE — Gary Parrish (@GaryParrishCBS) October 7, 2021

He then had words with the manager in the dugout.

Max Scherzer and Dave Roberts after Max was removed from the game pic.twitter.com/dmJRQK0I7l — Justin Groc (@justgroc) October 7, 2021

Luckily for the Dodgers, the change worked out. Joe Kelly entered and got Nolan Arenado to ground into a fielder’s choice. Then he struck out Dylan Carlson to end the threat.

Scherzer had thrown 94 pitches through that point in the game. He probably wasn’t going to last much longer, but he likely wanted to finish the inning, especially considering Arenado was 0-for-2 against Scherzer.

Scherzer and Roberts have only had a working relationship for two months. Mad Max quickly had to let Roberts know about his style.