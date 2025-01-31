Mets reportedly eyeing reunion with former 25-HR hitter

The New York Mets are leaving no stone unturned when it comes to potential Plan Bs for first base.

Jon Heyman of the New York Post reported on Thursday that the Mets have shown interest in reuniting with veteran hitter Mark Canha. Heyman notes that the Mets already offered Canha a non-guaranteed deal this offseason.

Canha, a 35-year-old righty batter, is mainly an outfielder but also is comfortable playing at first base. He notably hit 26 homers in the 2019 season for the Oakland Athletics and then played for the Mets from 2022-23 (with some memorable clutch moments along the way). Last season between San Francisco and Detroit, Canha batted .242 with seven home runs and 42 RBIs over 125 total games.

The Mets continue to prepare for what looks to be the inevitable free agent exit of Pete Alonso, who now has a surprise team entering the mix for him. Previous reports had suggested that the Mets were looking into a few trade options to potentially replace Alonso, but a reunion with the free agent Canha could prove to be the more cost-effective move for them.