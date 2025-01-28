Mets reportedly considering former 30-HR hitter to replace Pete Alonso

The New York Mets may be trying to replace righty power with righty power.

Pat Ragazzo of Sports Illustrated reported Tuesday that the Mets are looking into a potential trade for Baltimore Orioles first baseman Ryan Mountcastle. The news comes as the Mets attempt to prepare for the possible departure of longtime first baseman Pete Alonso in free agency.

Mountcastle, a 27-year-old right-handed hitter, peaked in 2021 on the Orioles when he had 33 home runs and 89 RBIs. Last year for Baltimore, Mountcastle’s power numbers dipped (13 home runs and 63 RBIs over 124 games), but he posted a more well-rounded overall slash line with a career-high batting average of .271.

As for Alonso, the Mets’ starting first baseman since 2019, he seems to be trending towards an exit from New York and was recently said to be in talks with a prominent AL team. The Mets have other contingencies in place for a potential Alonso departure (including a possible trade for another power-hitting first baseman). But Mountcastle, who has two more seasons left of team control, may be the most compelling option yet.