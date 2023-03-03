Video: Mets fans have already found way to troll opponents with pitch clock

Fans of the New York Mets are nothing if not resourceful.

Video went viral from the Mets’ spring game on Friday against Washington of fans using the newly-implemented pitch clock to troll Nationals pitcher Victor Arano. In an attempt to throw off Arano’s timing, some Mets fans were heard loudly (and incorrectly) counting down the clock.

When, in reality, Arano still had over ten seconds left to deliver the pitch, the fans were yelling out “4, 3, 2, 1!” Take a listen.

Mets fans are now incorrectly counting down the pitch clock to try and trick the opposing pitcher into thinking he has less time left than he actually does. pic.twitter.com/H3cnfwPFYi — Baseball GIFs (@gifs_baseball) March 3, 2023

The tactic might not be as effective when the pitcher has an actual clock in front of him counting down the seconds. But that did not appear to be the case during Friday’s spring game (which took place at Clover Park in Port St. Lucie, Fla.). With the pitcher having to keep tabs on the count situation, the runners on base, the PitchCom system, and more, any little strategy to try and throw him off is worth a try.

Mets fans might not be entirely original with this one though. It seems very reminiscent of a similar tactic that has been employed by certain NBA fans.