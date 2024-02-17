Ex-Mets favorite Daniel Vogelbach signs with AL team

The man they call “Vogey” is returning to some familiar territory.

MLB insider Robert Murray of FanSided reported on Friday that veteran slugger Daniel Vogelbach is signing a deal with the Toronto Blue Jays. The 31-year-old will be getting a minor-league contract with an invite to MLB camp, Jon Heyman of the New York Post adds.

Vogelbach, a lefty masher, has been around the block. He was an All-Star with the Seattle Mariners in 2019 and then became a big fan favorite with the New York Mets over the last couple of seasons. Vogelbach had a .774 OPS as a Met and had multiple great viral moments that made him even more beloved.

As for the Blue Jays, who briefly had Vogelbach already during the 2020 campaign, they are getting a player who can provide some similar vibes to their former slugger Rowdy Tellez. Maybe Vogelbach can even offer them some value as a pinch-runner.