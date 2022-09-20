Funny video of Daniel Vogelbach celebrating Mets playoff berth goes viral

The legend of The Bach only continues to grow.

The New York Mets officially clinched a playoff berth Monday night with a win over Milwaukee. They will be making their first postseason appearance since 2016 and can also lock up the NL East division crown in the coming weeks if they manage to hold off the Atlanta Braves.

A funny video from the team’s celebration in the locker room subsequently went viral. The video showed Mets slugger Daniel Vogelbach sitting at his locker, phone on his lap, cap on backwards, and looking completely contented as he drank from a can of Bud Light. Take a look.

That is a man whose vibe is just living life. Even better was that Vogelbach was spotted in the corner of one celebratory team picture still at his locker with his phone and his beer as his other teammates posed for the shot.

The @Mets clinched.

Yes.

That's awesome.

But can we all please take a moment to appreciate Daniel Vogelbach just chilling, looking at his phone, and drinking a @budlight in the corner of this photo while everyone else is celebrating???

Such a great addition to this club!!!#LGM pic.twitter.com/76wpjJFSgG — Marc Leibowitz (@Marc_Leibowitz) September 20, 2022

Not to worry though, Vogelbach still got in plenty of merry-making in with his Mets teammates. The team shared a picture of Vogelbach with fellow slugger Pete Alonso. This time around, Vogelbach could be seen with a Miller High Life bottle in hand, the mark of a true gentleman.

Vogelbach was just acquired in a trade with the Pittsburgh Pirates less than two months ago but has already won the hearts of Mets fans everywhere. In addition to posting an .824 OPS in 47 games as a Met, Vogelbach’s running antics and clutch hitting have turned him into a local favorite.

For your enjoyment: Daniel Vogelbach running the bases. 🎥 @SNYtv pic.twitter.com/hvKOcyWEWz — The Athletic MLB (@TheAthleticMLB) August 9, 2022

Vogey comes in clutch! pic.twitter.com/Pa6OHqt8IU — New York Mets (@Mets) September 18, 2022

The ex-All-Star Vogelbach also has a pretty darn elite walk-up song to boot.