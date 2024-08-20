Mets catcher does the biggest pimp job after walk-off home run vs. Orioles

New York Mets catcher Francisco Alvarez had the entire borough of Queens rocking Monday with one swing of his bat.

The Mets and Baltimore Orioles were tied 3-3 with the bases empty and one out in the bottom of the 9th inning at Citi Field in Queens, N.Y.

Alvarez came up to bat against Orioles closer Seranthony Dominguez. The Mets veteran held off on Dominguez’s first three pitches, which were all outside the zone. Alvarez then smashed a 3-0 fastball to deep left-center field for a walk-off home run.

The homer was a cool moment on its own. But Alvarez spiced it up even further with one of the hardest pimp jobs of the year.

FRANCISCO ALVAREZ LAUNCHES A WALK-OFF HOME RUN!!!!!!!!!!!! pic.twitter.com/HzYW69WNSp — SNY (@SNYtv) August 20, 2024

Here are a few more angles of Alvarez’s walk-off blast.

The game-winning hit was the first walk-off of Alvarez’s MLB career and his sixth home run of the 2024 season.

Just last week, Alvarez was on the wrong end of a celebration that had Mets closer Edwin Diaz spouting fighting words toward an opposing pitcher. Alvarez didn’t get fazed by the bright lights this time around.

With the Mets just a few games back of an NL Wild Card spot, every win — and walk-off — matters that much more.