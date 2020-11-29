 Skip to main content
Mets expect to be more active with free agents than trades

November 29, 2020
by Larry Brown

Sandy Alderson

The New York Mets have a new owner and will be on a mission to improve the club. Those improvements are more likely to come via free agency than the trade market.

Mets executive Sandy Alderson, who remains with the team despite Steve Cohen cleaning house, said on MLB Network Radio that the Mets are committed to their farm system. That explains why free agency is likely to be their path to improving.

Cohen is extremely rich and says he is committed to winning. If he doesn’t mind using part of his estimated $14 billion fortune on signing free agents, the Mets will be a team to watch.

J.T. Realmuto and Yadier Molina are already a few of the free agents the Mets have been connected to. They could also add an infielder following Robinson Cano’s suspension.

If many teams are financially strapped this offseason, this could be a great time for the Mets to build via free agency.

