Robinson Cano suspended for entire 2021 season for PED violation

Robinson Cano has once again tested positive for performance-enhancing drugs, and the New York Mets star has been suspended for the entire 2021 season.

Major League Baseball announced on Wednesday that Cano will be suspended for 162 games without pay after he tested positive for the banned substance Stanozolol.

Cano will forfeit his $24 million salary for next season. He has been suspended for a full year since this is his second PED violation. Cano also received an 80-game ban in 2018 when he tested positive for a different substance that he said was given to him by a licensed doctor in the Dominican Republic. His explanation had some inconsistencies.

Cano, 38, was very productive last season with the Mets. He batted .316 with 10 home runs and 30 RBI. Despite that, it would not be a surprise if his MLB career is over given his age and suspension.