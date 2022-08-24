Mets GM Billy Eppler could bring in familiar player?

Billy Eppler could be reaching deep into his bag of old connections.

Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reported on Tuesday that veteran righty Garrett Richards could be a possibility for the New York Mets. Richards just cleared waivers after being designated for assignment by the Texas Rangers.

Eppler, the first-year Mets general manager, is familiar with Richards from their days with the Los Angeles Angels. Richards pitched for the Angels from 2011 to 2018 (with Eppler serving as the team’s GM for three of those years).

Granted, Richards is 34 now and has not looked great in a long time. Over the last four seasons, Richards has a total ERA of 4.89 and a total WHIP of 1.48 with declining velocity. But Richards, a long-time starter, is virtually a reliever at this point in his career. The Mets (though they have made some moves in recent weeks) could still use help in that department.