Mets GM Brodie Van Wagenen rips commissioner Rob Manfred in leaked video

New York Mets general manager Brodie Van Wagenen ripped MLB commissioner Rob Manfred on Thursday in a video that leaked online.

In the video, Van Wagenen is heard talking about a supposed proposal from Manfred about playing Thursday.

“Baseball’s trying to come up with a solution, ‘you know what would be super powerful? You know it would be really great if you have them all take the field. Then they leave the field. Then they come back and play at 8:10,'” Van Wagenen says Manfred suggested.

Van Wagenen said that Manfred wanted to play because “scheduling is going to be a nightmare … there’s so much at stake.”

“That’s Rob’s instinct. At the leadership level, he doesn’t get it. He doesn’t get it,” Van Wagenen says in response to Manfred’s ideas.

Six MLB games were not played on Thursday in response to the movement the Milwaukee Bucks began on Wednesday when refusing to play, citing the shooting of Jacob Blake on Sunday night. The Mets and Marlins were among those games.

The Reds and Brewers, Giants and Dodgers, and Padres and Mariners all had doubleheaders after not playing on Wednesday. The Pirates and Cardinals also played a doubleheader on Thursday.

Manfred, 61, has been the MLB commissioner since 2015. He has taken on plenty of criticism over the years, and this adds on to it.