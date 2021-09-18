Mets interested in hiring Billy Beane to run organization?

One of the big stories of the MLB offseason will likely be what the New York Mets do to straighten out the chaotic state of the organization. It certainly sounds like they’re thinking big in order to accomplish that goal.

MLB Network’s Jon Heyman said Friday that the Mets have some interest in Oakland Athletics president Billy Beane to head their baseball operations. Heyman noted that the Athletics might welcome the chance to bring in an executive cheaper than Beane, and the Mets can certainly afford his asking price. Oakland’s uncertain stadium situation may also cause Beane to evaluate his options.

Word is, A’s honcho Billy Beane is indeed on the Mets’ radar to run baseball ops. @Ken_Rosenthal suggested a Beane/Bob Melvin combo. 2 reasons Beane might work: A’s stadium mess has worsened and A’s probably like the idea of saving $. Mets obvs can afford him, however, https://t.co/6xB5m9PugC — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) September 17, 2021

This comes on the heels of a column by The Athletic’s Ken Rosenthal suggesting the Mets try to lure Beane and A’s manager Bob Melvin to New York. Rosenthal added that Beane would likely be interested in reuniting with Mets president Sandy Alderson, his mentor.

It’s not clear whether this is realistic or not. After all, there has been chatter that Beane was open to leaving baseball altogether. Plus, he turned down a blank check before, famously rejecting the Boston Red Sox after the 2002 season. That was nearly two decades ago, however, and things may have changed.

The Mets are hunting for a full-time replacement for Jared Porter, who was fired for sending explicit texts to a female reporter in 2016. His interim replacement, Zack Scott, is currently on leave after a DUI arrest.