Mets mascot picked the worst time to crash live broadcast

Mr. Met apparently does not know how to read the room.

The mascot crashed the live pregame broadcast before the New York Mets took on the Philadelphia Phillies at Citi Field in Queens, N.Y. The Pride Night version of Mr. Met was seen dancing his rainbow sleeves off in the background as PIX11’s Steve Gelbs reported on a matter of grave importance to the franchise.

The Mets had just announced that the team was firing manager Carlos Mendoza after three seasons with the team. Mr. Met seemed to be dancing on Mendoza’s proverbial grave for the whole world to see.

Mets: last in their division, six-game losing streak, just fired their manager



Mr. Met: 🕺 pic.twitter.com/fvctlGtKw9 — Jomboy Media (@JomboyMedia) June 26, 2026

The Mets moved on from Mendoza as the team was mired in a 6-game losing streak to fall to 34-47 — a full 13 games out of .500. After a minor bounce-back from a brutal start earlier in the season, the team seemed to be falling back into the hole it had dug out of.

Mendoza became the Mets’ manager for the 2024 season, when he led the team to an 89-73 record and a surprise run to the NLCS. The Mets failed to build on that momentum the following season as the team suffered an all-time collapse to miss the playoffs entirely.

With the Mets falling well short of expectations in the midst of Juan Soto ’s second season with the team, Mendoza’s axing was far from shocking. Some fans may have been dancing right along with Mr. Met over the decision.