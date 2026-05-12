Mets pull a desperate move amid their nightmare season

The New York Mets are now hoping that a 21-year-old can somehow be their savior.

New York is calling up their top outfield prospect AJ Ewing, Will Sammon of The Athletic reported on Monday. Sammon notes that Ewing, who plays primarily in center field, is the organization’s best position-player prospect in the minor leagues.

Ewing, a 21-year-old lefty batter, was hitting .349 this season in Double-A before getting promoted to Triple-A and batting .326 there. He was originally a fourth-round draft pick by the Mets back in 2023 (No. 134 overall).

Sammon adds that Ewing is known for his speed and his ability to hit for contact. Lately, Ewing has reportedly been flashing elite defense in center field and developing some increased power hitting as well.

As for the Mets, they are the worst team in baseball this season at 15-25. With a number of injuries also plaguing them (including to starting center fielder Luis Robert Jr.), Ewing is now getting the call.

The Mets had a horrific 12-game losing streak last month and have recently been experimenting with out-of-the-box ways to try to snap out of their funk. Though the season is probably beyond salvation at this point, Ewing’s call-up may at least give the local fans a modicum of something to cheer about.