Mets owner has funny Twitter exchange with daughter on Father’s Day

June 20, 2021
by Steve DelVecchio

Steve Cohen Mets

New York Mets owner Steve Cohen had a nice moment with his daughter on Twitter Sunday, but he may have accidentally shared it with a Barstool Sports personality.

Cohen’s daughter, Sophie, wished him a happy Father’s Day on Twitter and shared a photo of the two. That inspired Kevin Clancy — known to Barstool faithful as “KFC” — to also profess his love for Cohen. Rather than respond directly to his daughter, Cohen included KFC in his reply.

Clancy, a lifelong Mets fan, ran with it. He said Cohen including him in the response means he is now officially a part of the Cohen family.

Sophie also took it in stride:

If you remember, Cohen took a break from social media earlier this year over some backlash related to a stock scandal. He may have missed some important reps during that time, which could explain why he messed up responding to his daughter’s tribute.

