Mets owner has funny Twitter exchange with daughter on Father’s Day

New York Mets owner Steve Cohen had a nice moment with his daughter on Twitter Sunday, but he may have accidentally shared it with a Barstool Sports personality.

Cohen’s daughter, Sophie, wished him a happy Father’s Day on Twitter and shared a photo of the two. That inspired Kevin Clancy — known to Barstool faithful as “KFC” — to also profess his love for Cohen. Rather than respond directly to his daughter, Cohen included KFC in his reply.

Ty Sophie , I’m so proud of you. Love you honey — Steven Cohen (@StevenACohen2) June 20, 2021

Clancy, a lifelong Mets fan, ran with it. He said Cohen including him in the response means he is now officially a part of the Cohen family.

V heartwarming moment between Steve Cohen and his daughter but he replied to my tweet by accident which means I’m now in the family too pic.twitter.com/teSFY49SnQ — KFC (@KFCBarstool) June 20, 2021

I would 1000% kill, hide bodies, kidnap, whatever, for Steven A Cohen https://t.co/LnuPW59K4A — KFC (@KFCBarstool) June 20, 2021

Sophie also took it in stride:

Love you even tho you meant to post this on mine — Sophia Cohen (@sophiarosecohen) June 20, 2021

If you remember, Cohen took a break from social media earlier this year over some backlash related to a stock scandal. He may have missed some important reps during that time, which could explain why he messed up responding to his daughter’s tribute.