Mets owner weighs in on Jacob deGrom’s long-term future with team

Jacob deGrom is having a historically great season for the New York Mets, and it’s prompted some questions about his long-term future.

deGrom’s current contract runs through 2023 with a 2024 team option. However, the Mets ace has the right to opt out of the deal after the 2022 season, likely allowing the 33-year-old to pursue one more huge long-term contract.

As deGrom posts historic numbers, it has led some to wonder if the Mets should approach deGrom about possibly reworking the contract to delay or eliminate the opt-out. That’s not on the agenda for Mets owner Steve Cohen, who said Sunday that it is not the “right moment” to look at the deal.

Steve Cohen on renegotiating deGrom's contract, which has an opt-out after 2022: "I don't think it's the right moment. We're focused on this year. Obviously, it's something we're thinking about. Listen, we love Jacob. … I don't think I could pitch to a 0.54 ERA. He's special." — Anthony DiComo (@AnthonyDiComo) June 20, 2021

The Mets have ample reason to stand pat for now. deGrom would have all the leverage in talks right now, as the Mets can’t offer him much he hasn’t already agreed to. Plus, there has to be some limited concern about his recent shoulder flare-ups.

One thing is certain: if deGrom stays healthy and pitches like he is now, he’s going to be able to use the opt-out and make a ton of money in a year and a half. It’s a scenario that puts the Mets in a tough spot, but there’s not much they can do right now.