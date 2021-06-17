Jacob deGrom leaves start early due to right shoulder issues

Jacob deGrom is having an unreal year for the New York Mets this season, but he can’t seem to avoid the injury bug.

deGrom left his start on Friday early due to an elbow injury. He still made his scheduled start on Wednesday, but he left it early with an injury.

deGrom pitched three scoreless innings against the Chicago Cubs and struck out eight. But he left after the third inning with what the Mets said was right shoulder tightness.

deGrom exits the game before the 4th. He saw 9 batters and struck out 8. No one reached base

pic.twitter.com/FCBdxxHnQF — Starting 9 (@Starting9) June 17, 2021

deGrom lowered his ERA to a ridiculous 0.54. The two-time Cy Young Award winner had allowed just six hits and no runs over his four most recent starts. The Mets were leading 3-0 when he exited, but deGrom will not qualify for a win.

Now fans will have to wait and see how much time deGrom might miss.