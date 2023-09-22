Report: Mets have new stance on Pete Alonso

Pete Alonso’s future has become a major focus in recent weeks amid reports that his time with the New York Mets may be winding to a close. A new report suggests that he may not be going anywhere.

While the Mets did have some trade talks surrounding Alonso, they are focused on keeping him long-term, according to Jon Heyman of the New York Post. One Mets source told Heyman that Alonso is “a priority,” though with new team president David Stearns yet to take charge, it may take some time before anything gets done.

This report is certainly at odds with a previous one that suggested that the Mets are likely to trade Alonso this offseason. Next season is his final year of arbitration, so the organization is coming to a point where a decision will have to be made on his future. The Mets recently took the unusual step of denying one other report about the status of contract talks with the star first baseman.

Alonso has 45 home runs this season, the third time in his five MLB seasons he has hit 40 or more.