Mets to release $17 million pitcher Frankie Montas

The Frankie Montas deal turned out to be a big bust for the New York Mets.

The Mets announced on Tuesday that they are designating Montas for assignment and will release him once he clears waivers.

Montas was signed by the Mets to a two-year, $34 million contract in December 2024 that included a $17 million player option for 2026. The right-handed pitcher struggled with a lat injury that caused him to miss time to start the season. He made his Mets debut in June and had some ups-and-downs before being moved to the bullpen.

Montas went 3-2 with a 6.28 ERA in 38.2 innings last season. He underwent surgery to repair a torn UCL in his right elbow and is out for the 2026 season, but he was able to exercise his $17 million option. So the Mets will be paying him a hefty amount to not have him on the team.

The Montas deal turned out to be a brutal one for the Mets. They were hoping he would be able to help the team in his second year back from shoulder surgery, but his injury issues just got worse, and his performance on the field hurt the team.