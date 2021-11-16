New Mets GM could make familiar managerial hire?

The New York Mets’ new general manager may be wasting no time in plotting his first move for the team.

Former Los Angeles Angels GM Billy Eppler accepted the GM job with the Mets this week. MLB Network’s Jon Heyman reports that ex-Angels skipper Brad Ausmus could thus be high on the Mets’ managerial list. Heyman adds that Ausmus was fired by the Angels at the behest of owner Arte Moreno. Eppler is also believed to be an Ausmus supporter.

Ausmus worked with Eppler during Ausmus’ lone season with the Angels in 2019. He went 72-90 (.444) and was fired after the year. Ausmus does have a career record of 386-422 (.478) and a division title thanks to his time as the manager of the Detroit Tigers.

As for Eppler himself, he largely failed as Angels GM. Hiring back a manager who was connected to that failure would be a rather interesting move for him as the new head of the Mets.

Photo: Mar 24, 2019; Anaheim, CA, USA; Los Angeles Angels general manager Billy Eppler at a press conference to announce a 12 year contract extension for center fielder Mike Trout (not pictured) at Angel Stadium of Anaheim. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports