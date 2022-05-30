Mets take funny scoreboard shot at Tommy Pham and Joc Pederson

The bizarre fantasy football spat between Joc Pederson and Tommy Pham has been great for jokes since it erupted Friday. Even the New York Mets’ scoreboard operators are getting in on the act.

As part of a betting promotion, the Mets put some odds on the Citi Field scoreboard during a break in play Sunday. Among them were the odds of a “fantasy football dispute,” a clear nod to Pham and Pederson.

The Mets are trolling the Joc/Tommy Pham beef with odds on their scoreboard 😂 (via jeremyrothman/IG) pic.twitter.com/8SdF4XUR70 — br_betting (@br_betting) May 30, 2022

In case you missed it, Pham, a Cincinnati Reds outfielder, got himself a three game suspension for slapping Giants outfielder Pederson over a fantasy football beef. Pederson even brought the receipts to add context to the situation.

There is at least a chance that two MLB players have had a disagreement over fantasy football. They probably just handled it behind closed doors, unlike Pham.