 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditSunday, May 29, 2022

Mets take funny scoreboard shot at Tommy Pham and Joc Pederson

May 29, 2022
by Grey Papke
Tommy Pham in batting practice

May 12, 2022; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Cincinnati Reds left fielder Tommy Pham (28) looks on at the batting cage before the game against the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

The bizarre fantasy football spat between Joc Pederson and Tommy Pham has been great for jokes since it erupted Friday. Even the New York Mets’ scoreboard operators are getting in on the act.

As part of a betting promotion, the Mets put some odds on the Citi Field scoreboard during a break in play Sunday. Among them were the odds of a “fantasy football dispute,” a clear nod to Pham and Pederson.

In case you missed it, Pham, a Cincinnati Reds outfielder, got himself a three game suspension for slapping Giants outfielder Pederson over a fantasy football beef. Pederson even brought the receipts to add context to the situation.

There is at least a chance that two MLB players have had a disagreement over fantasy football. They probably just handled it behind closed doors, unlike Pham.

.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus