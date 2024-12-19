Mets sign former award-winning pitcher in free agency

After forking over $765 million earlier this offseason for Juan Soto, the New York Mets are now adding a guy who is a good amount cheaper than that.

Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reported on Wednesday that the Mets have agreed to sign free agent starting pitcher Griffin Canning to a one-year, $4.25 million deal. Canning’s contract also comes with $1 million in potential incentives, Rosenthal adds.

The righty Canning, 28, spent the first five seasons of his MLB career with the Los Angeles Angels and won a Gold Glove Award with them in 2020. But he was set back by a stress fracture in his back that cost him all of the 2022 season. Canning also had a forgettable year in 2024, going 6-13 with a 5.19 ERA. That included a career-low 6.9 strikeouts per nine innings as well as an AL-leading 99 earned runs allowed.

Canning was traded by the Angels in October by the Atlanta Braves as part of the Jorge Soler deal and was then non-tendered by the Braves just a few weeks later, making him a free agent. Now the Mets will be taking a chance on Canning as a reclamation project after a higher-upside pitcher who was also on their radar recently got away.