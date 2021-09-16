Mets owner Steve Cohen runs contest to out source in unflattering story

New York Mets owner Steve Cohen has drawn criticism for being too active on social media, and that was mentioned in a story this week about the difficulties the team will face while searching for its next president of baseball operations. True to his brand, Cohen is using Twitter in attempt to out the anonymous source in that article.

Mike Puma published a story in the New York Post on Wednesday night in which he cited an anonymous former MLB executive who was highly critical of Cohen and the Mets. The former exec said the team appears to be “in disarray” in the wake of its last two front office hires. Puma’s source also called out Cohen over his Twitter activity.

“Cohen is out there tweeting about the organization and about stuff that he shouldn’t be tweeting about like he’s a fan,” the former executive said. “Why would somebody want to sign up for that? I think it’s a huge issue.”

On Thursday, Cohen enlisted the help of his Twitter followers in trying to uncover the identity of the anonymous source. He claimed just minutes later that the mystery was solved and pointed the finger at former Miami Marlins president David Samson.

“Insightful” source in Mike Puma’s article in the New York Post today .The person who can guess the source correctly will have the opportunity to sit with me in my suite at Citifield.First one right wins. — Steven Cohen (@StevenACohen2) September 16, 2021

Well , Twitter figured it out as usual. The source, who has already put out a pre- denial denial is David Samson.I will have my press people reach out to the 3 winners — Steven Cohen (@StevenACohen2) September 16, 2021

Btw, Who is this guy? — Steven Cohen (@StevenACohen2) September 16, 2021

Samson immediately denied it, as did Puma.

1. When I say something, it’s on the record and my name is attached.

2. The universe of potential sources is endless.

3. I would be happy to come to a game with you so you are not alone.

4. Good luck the rest of the way.

5. It’s just business. It’s Nothing Personal. https://t.co/D9sruALlpK — David P. Samson (@DavidPSamson) September 16, 2021

Sorry @StevenACohen2 but I hope those three fans still get to watch a game with you! https://t.co/yjvHRKoe58 — David P. Samson (@DavidPSamson) September 16, 2021

But there is one interesting wrinkle — Samson sent a tweet mocking Cohen less than an hour before Cohen publicly pointed the finger at Samson.

What is going on here? No one really knows. It’s unclear why Samson would have it out for Cohen and the Mets. And if he did, there’s seemingly nothing that makes him an authority to speak on the topic for Puma’s story.

In any event, the Mets have been a mess this season. Cohen even called his own players out on Twitter recently. The latest sideshow is one of many that have come out of New York this year.