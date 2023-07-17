Teammate uses 1 word to describe Shohei Ohtani

Shohei Ohtani is a great baseball player and arguably the greatest ballplayer of all time. But around the clubhouse, he’s apparently like anyone else.

Mickey Moniak joined ESPN’s “Sunday Night Baseball” for an interview during the top of the third inning between his Los Angeles Angels and the Houston Astros. The Angels center fielder was asked by ESPN announcer Karl Ravech about Ohtani. Specifically, Ravech asked what Ohtani is like and what it’s like witnessing the star’s skills.

“He’s a goofball, man. He likes to mess around, believe it or not,” Moniak said of Ohtani. “He’s just one of the guys. He likes to mess around just like we do.”

Ohtani seems to take his roles on the field so seriously, but it’s interesting that a teammate describes the former MVP as a “goofball” off the field.

Moniak also acknowledged that he takes on the role as a fan sometimes while witnessing Ohtani’s accomplishments.

“It’s just special. What he’s doing right now, to the level that he’s doing it on both sides … it’s something we may never see again. Just trying to cherish it, take it all in, watch it, admire him. And obviously try to win games,” Moniak said.

Ohtani is building another potential AL MVP season, starring as both a pitcher and hitter yet again. What he is doing is something we may never see again, as Moniak said.

And if you need proof of Ohtani fitting in among his teammates, take a look at this old video.