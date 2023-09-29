 Skip to main content
Miguel Cabrera set for new role with Tigers after retirement

September 29, 2023
by Grey Papke
Miguel Cabrera in the dugout

Mar 30, 2022; Clearwater, Florida, USA; Detroit Tigers first baseman Miguel Cabrera (24) looks on from the dugout in the second inning against the Philadelphia Phillies during spring training at BayCare Ballpark. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

Miguel Cabrera is set to end his illustrious MLB career this weekend, but he will not be going far after retirement.

The Detroit Tigers announced Friday that Cabrera will take on a new role as special assistant to the team president after retiring. The move ensures that Cabrera will still be around the Tigers in some capacity, even as a non-player.

Cabrera remaining around baseball and the Tigers is not a shock. He had previously said he wanted to stick around and help the franchise win a World Series in some capacity, even if it is not as a player. The Tigers employ several other franchise legends as special assistants, including Kirk Gibson and Alan Trammell, so it is a logical fit.

If Cabrera sticks around, maybe he could ensure that the franchise brings in his hard-hitting son at some point.

