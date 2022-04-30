Miguel Cabrera has notable goal for post-playing career

After notching his 3,000th career hit last weekend, Miguel Cabrera has accomplished pretty much everything he had hoped to in his baseball career. There is one resume item he thinks is missing, however, and he will stick around to achieve it in any way possible.

Cabrera spoke to Venezuelan media members on Thursday and outlined the plans for the rest of his career. The former Triple Crown winner said winning a championship in Detroit was the one major item he had yet to accomplish, and that he would like to find a way to stay with the organization in order to achieve it if it does not happen by the end of his playing career.

“I hope I can achieve that in these two years that I have left or, if not, as an assistant, a coach, whatever,” Cabrera said, as translated by Evan Woodberry of MLive. “I would like to spend more time with this team that has such a bright future.”

Cabrera is under contract through 2023, and he suggests that he plans to hang it up once that deal expires. That makes sense, as he’ll be 40 by then. While the Tigers are clearly trying to shift from rebuilding to contending, it is probably optimistic to expect the team to be challenging for a World Series by then.

Cabrera has plenty of hitting knowledge, so he could easily fit in a coaching role if that is what he wants to do. Plus, judging by what current and former teammates think of him, he’s obviously well-liked in the clubhouse.