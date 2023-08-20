 Skip to main content
Miguel Cabrera has funny pregame interaction with Jose Ramirez

August 20, 2023
by Grey Papke
Miguel Cabrera and Jose Ramirez

The Cleveland Guardians presented Detroit Tigers DH Miguel Cabrera with a pregame gift on Sunday ahead of Cabrera’s retirement, and it made for a pretty hilarious moment.

Guardians All-Star Jose Ramirez was among several Guardians players presenting Cabrera with a custom guitar as a farewell gift. During the presentation, Cabrera hilariously pulled a Tim Anderson and jokingly tried to square up with Ramirez, who was having none of it.

Obviously, Cabrera was referencing the now-infamous Ramirez-Anderson brawl from earlier this month. Everyone but Ramirez found it absolutely hilarious, but Ramirez was in no mood to deal with anything like that again.

Cabrera is having a lot of fun with the pregame presentations he is getting in his final MLB season. Still, we already know Ramirez probably is not someone he wants to mess with.

