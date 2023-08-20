Miguel Cabrera has funny pregame interaction with Jose Ramirez

The Cleveland Guardians presented Detroit Tigers DH Miguel Cabrera with a pregame gift on Sunday ahead of Cabrera’s retirement, and it made for a pretty hilarious moment.

Guardians All-Star Jose Ramirez was among several Guardians players presenting Cabrera with a custom guitar as a farewell gift. During the presentation, Cabrera hilariously pulled a Tim Anderson and jokingly tried to square up with Ramirez, who was having none of it.

As he was presented with a commemorative guitar before his last game at Progressive Field, Miguel Cabrera squared up with José Ramírez 😂😂😂 @MrLapara | #ForTheLand | @MiguelCabrera pic.twitter.com/0SJV1EVQkd — Bally Sports Cleveland (@BallySportsCLE) August 20, 2023

Obviously, Cabrera was referencing the now-infamous Ramirez-Anderson brawl from earlier this month. Everyone but Ramirez found it absolutely hilarious, but Ramirez was in no mood to deal with anything like that again.

Cabrera is having a lot of fun with the pregame presentations he is getting in his final MLB season. Still, we already know Ramirez probably is not someone he wants to mess with.