Mike Clevinger has signed with MLB team

Mike Clevinger is back in MLB.

Clevinger had gone the entire offseason without signing, but he has agreed to a contract to return to the Chicago White Sox. FanSided’s Robert Murray reported the news on Monday and says the deal is pending a physical.

Reunion: Free-agent pitcher Mike Clevinger and the Chicago White Sox are in agreement on a contract, pending physical, according to a source familiar with the deal. — Robert Murray (@ByRobertMurray) April 1, 2024

Clevinger pitched for the White Sox last season and was solid. He went 9-9 with a 3.77 ERA over 24 starts, including two complete games.

Clevinger missed the entire 2021 season after undergoing Tommy John surgery, but he pitched for the Padres in 2022 and White Sox last season.

Clevinger is best known for being a top-end starter for Cleveland from 2017-2020 until he was traded to San Diego. During his Cleveland career, Clevinger went 42-22 with a 3.20 ERA.

The White Sox are looking for help after being swept by the Tigers to start the season.