Nationals’ Mike Rizzo reportedly makes decision on White Sox job

Washington Nationals GM Mike Rizzo was linked to a potential role with the Chicago White Sox, but that does not appear likely to happen now.

Rizzo will be signing a contract extension with the Nationals, ruling him out as a candidate in Chicago, according to Bob Nightengale of USA Today.

Washington #Nats GM Mike Rizzo is staying put in Washington where he already won one World Series title and is building towards another. His well-deserved extension will soon become official. — Bob Nightengale (@BNightengale) August 25, 2023

There had been some speculation that Rizzo could be of interest to the White Sox, who essentially let go of their entire front office this week. Jon Morosi of MLB Network had reported Thursday that Rizzo was viewed as a candidate within baseball circles, as his Nationals extension was not yet official.

Rizzo was reported to be close to an extension earlier in the week, before the White Sox made their front office changes. Those changes do not appear to have impacted things.

Rizzo has been the Nationals’ GM since 2009 and oversaw the team’s 2019 World Series win. He is highly regarded throughout baseball, and it makes sense that the Nationals would be very eager to keep him.