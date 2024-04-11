Mike Trout announces big personal news

The Trout clan is getting even bigger.

Los Angeles Angels star outfielder Mike Trout made a big announcement to social media on Thursday. He revealed that his wife Jessica is pregnant with their second child.

“Baby brother on deck,” Trout wrote in his caption. “#comingsummer #trouttribe #thentherewerefour”

The three-time AL MVP Trout married his wife Jessica in Dec. 2017. Their first child, son Beckham Aaron Trout, was born in July 2020. Just a couple of months ago, Beckham went viral for his impressive baseball skills at three years old.

Now 32, Trout is off to a hot start to the 2024 campaign, batting .318 with six homers and eight RBIs through the first 12 games. Now he has another tremendous reason to look forward to the rest of this year.