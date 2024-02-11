Mike Trout posts impressive video of his son hitting off tee

In about 20 years, they may just be another Trout in Major League Baseball.

Los Angeles Angels superstar Mike Trout posted a great video of his 3-year-old son Beckham to his Instagram Story on Saturday. In the video, Beckham was hitting off a tee with a toy bat. Beckham’s form was pretty impressive for his age, and he even did a full leg kick before his swing (with Trout posting the video with the caption “Leg kick crazzyy!!”

You can watch the awesome video here.

Beckham, who was born in July 2020, is the first child of Trout and his wife Jessica. The three-time AL MVP often posts pictures and video of Beckham to Instagram.

Around the time of his birth, Beckham already went viral for his very special middle name. But it turns out that Beckham could also have a future in baseball, especially considering that he obviously has the genes for it.