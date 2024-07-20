 Skip to main content
Big news about Mike Trout emerges

July 20, 2024
by Larry Brown
Mike Trout in his Angels uniform

May 14, 2022; Oakland, California, USA; Los Angeles Angels center fielder Mike Trout (27) jogs to the dugout during the third inning against the Oakland Athletics at RingCentral Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

Mike Trout could be ready to return to the Angels in time to help the team make a push for third place in the division.

Trout has been out since April 29 with a knee injury. But the Angels slugger is nearing the end of his rehab as he prepares for a return to the big league club.

According to Angels reporter Rhett Bollinger, Trout was set to face live pitching at the Angels’ spring training complex in Arizona. After that, Trout will head to Triple-A Salt Lake City to play a few games for the Bees.

Should all that go well, Trout could return to the Angels on Thursday for the start of a 10-game home stand.

Trout underwent surgery for a torn meniscus in his left knee on May 3. Prior to suffering his injury, Trout had hit 10 home runs and stolen 6 bases in 29 games.

This is the fourth season in a row that Trout has dealt with injuries. He played in 119 games in 2022 — his high mark since 2019 — and will fall well short of that in 2024. But he might be able to help his Angels challenge the Texas Rangers for third place in the AL West, and you know that means a lot to Arte Moreno.

Mike Trout
