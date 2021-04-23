 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditThursday, April 22, 2021

Mike Trout addresses accusation that he tried to get hit by pitch

April 22, 2021
by Larry Brown

Mike Trout

Mike Trout addressed accusations that he tried to get hit by a pitch on Thursday night.

Trout was hit on the elbow in the top of the fourth inning of the Angels’ 8-2 loss in Houston.

Trout initially remained in the game, but later left due to an elbow contusion.

Some accused Trout of trying to get hit by the pitch in order to reach base. The video did show Trout appearing to stick out his elbow. The former AL MVP said after the game that he was not trying to get hit. He also said the pitch mostly got him in the elbow pad.

Angels manager Joe Maddon said that he thought Trout would be able to play on Friday.

Trout reached base in both of his plate appearances, as he also had a walk. The 29-year-old is having a big season already. He has five doubles and six homers and has a whopping .804 slugging percentage this season.

.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus