Mike Trout addresses accusation that he tried to get hit by pitch

Mike Trout addressed accusations that he tried to get hit by a pitch on Thursday night.

Trout was hit on the elbow in the top of the fourth inning of the Angels’ 8-2 loss in Houston.

Mike Trout was hit on the elbow (with the pad on) and it was LOUD. He looks like he’s in serious pain but is staying in the game for now. pic.twitter.com/vwqXC3hLsM — Brent Maguire (@bmags94) April 23, 2021

Trout initially remained in the game, but later left due to an elbow contusion.

Some accused Trout of trying to get hit by the pitch in order to reach base. The video did show Trout appearing to stick out his elbow. The former AL MVP said after the game that he was not trying to get hit. He also said the pitch mostly got him in the elbow pad.

Mike Trout: “Was I trying to get hit by the pitch? No, I was trying to hit. It was weird. To be honest, I thought it was a slider…when I turned my head, my elbow flew out and it hit my elbow.” Said he hopes he can be in the lineup tomorrow, the elbow pad helped a lot. — Fabian Ardaya (@FabianArdaya) April 23, 2021

Angels manager Joe Maddon said that he thought Trout would be able to play on Friday.

Joe Maddon said, as of right now, he believes Mike Trout will be able to play tomorrow. — Fabian Ardaya (@FabianArdaya) April 23, 2021

Trout reached base in both of his plate appearances, as he also had a walk. The 29-year-old is having a big season already. He has five doubles and six homers and has a whopping .804 slugging percentage this season.