Mike Trout leaves Angels game with calf strain

The Angels just can’t seem to have everything at the same time.

The Angels got off to a good start in their game against the Cleveland Indians on Monday. They scored six runs to knock Indians starter Sam Hentges out of the game in the second. Shohei Ohtani delivered the big blow with a 3-run home run.

But on the same night they put together some big hits and score some runs, they also lose one of their top players to injury.

Mike Trout walked in the bottom of the first and advanced to second on a wild pitch. But he strained his calf on the bases and was replaced after the first inning.

Here's what the @BallySportWest broadcast caught as Trout was going back to the dugout, as well as his baserunning on that play pic.twitter.com/D2BcqxTNE9 — Jack Harris (@Jack_A_Harris) May 18, 2021

Trout has been slumping lately, but you never want to lose him, for however many games it is. The perennial MVP candidate also missed a few games this season after being hit by a pitch on the elbow. This injury could be worse than that.