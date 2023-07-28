Miles Mikolas, Oli Marmol ejected from Cardinals-Cubs game

The St. Louis Cardinals were on the wrong end of some drama to begin their game with the Chicago Cubs on Thursday night.

Willson Contreras was injured when Ian Happ nailed the Cardinals catcher in the back of the head after completing a swing in the top of the first inning. A cut opened on the side of Contreras’ head, and the catcher was bleeding. He ended up leaving due to the injury.

After Contreras exited the game, Cardinals pitcher Miles Mikolas sent a message.

Mikolas threw a fastball up and in on Happ on his first pitch after the game resumed. The next pitch from Mikolas hit Happ just below the right hip.

Ian Happ hit Willson Contreras on a backswing and Contreras was removed from the game Two pitches later, Miles Mikolas hit Happ with a pitch. Mikolas and Oli Marmol were ejected from the game pic.twitter.com/vP3LgdRn3X — Jomboy Media (@JomboyMedia) July 28, 2023

The umpires decided to punish the Cardinals for what happened. Both Mikolas and Cardinals manager Oli Marmol were ejected.

The Cardinals didn’t seem to either think or care whether or not Happ’s actions were accidental. They sent a message/retaliated either way.

That was the first ejection of Mikolas’ career and the fifth for Marmol. Dakota Hudson entered the game in relief of Mikolas. Without much time to prepare for his appearance, Hudson allowed the first four batters he faced to reach base. He allowed three runs — one of which was charged to Mikolas.