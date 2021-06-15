 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditMonday, June 14, 2021

MLB issuing 10-day suspension for foreign substance violations

June 14, 2021
by Larry Brown

Rob Manfred

MLB finally plans to enforce its rules concerning the use by pitchers of foreign substances, and they’ve decided to utilize suspensions. However, there is one catch.

ESPN’s Jeff Passan says MLB is planning to issue a memo Tuesday regarding foreign substances. The memo will outline discipline, which will include 10-day suspensions with pay. There is precedent for this type of discipline as past suspensions for the use of foreign substances were always with pay.

MLB’s lack of offense — pitchers in general are dominating, with league-wide batting averages down — led MLB to finally address the matter. Star pitcher Trevor Bauer has called on MLB to address the situation to create a level playing field. They are finally listening and acting. It’s long overdue. It shouldn’t be too much to ask them to enforce their rulebook.

.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus