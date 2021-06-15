MLB issuing 10-day suspension for foreign substance violations

MLB finally plans to enforce its rules concerning the use by pitchers of foreign substances, and they’ve decided to utilize suspensions. However, there is one catch.

ESPN’s Jeff Passan says MLB is planning to issue a memo Tuesday regarding foreign substances. The memo will outline discipline, which will include 10-day suspensions with pay. There is precedent for this type of discipline as past suspensions for the use of foreign substances were always with pay.

The memo outlining the plan for foreign substances is coming tomorrow, sources tell ESPN, and it includes a 10-day suspension with pay for anyone caught with any sort of substance, from sunscreen mixed with rosin to Spider Tack. News story is free at ESPN: https://t.co/9rsIVnRhTK — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) June 15, 2021

MLB’s lack of offense — pitchers in general are dominating, with league-wide batting averages down — led MLB to finally address the matter. Star pitcher Trevor Bauer has called on MLB to address the situation to create a level playing field. They are finally listening and acting. It’s long overdue. It shouldn’t be too much to ask them to enforce their rulebook.