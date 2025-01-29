MLB agents trying to poach Pete Alonso from Scott Boras?

MLB agents have taken note of Pete Alonso’s free agency situation and apparently are trying to pry him away from Scott Boras.

Alonso is a free agent, and his situation has been highly publicized. He remains unsigned and is considering a return to the New York Mets. Last week, a report said that Alonso was also in advanced talks with the Toronto Blue Jays.

Agents around the league likely recognize that Alonso is frustrated, and they may be trying to poach him as a client.

SportsNet’s Ben Nicholson-Smith reported on Wednesday that MLB agents have been informed they cannot contact Alonso. Any contact would have to be initiated by the first baseman.

A source said MLB agents have recently been informed they cannot contact Pete Alonso. This would have to be initiated by Alonso himself. Evidently, Alonso wants to continue working with his agent Scott Boras without hearing from other agents looking to poach him. — Ben Nicholson-Smith (@bnicholsonsmith) January 29, 2025

It’s very clear that Alonso is receiving inquiries from other agents. He’s trying to quiet that outside noise and stick to a plan with Boras.

Over the weekend, the Mets held a fan event where team owner Steve Cohen expressed frustration over the negotiation process with Alonso.

“We’ve made a significant offer to Pete,” Cohen said. “Personally, this has been an exhausting negotiation. [Juan] Soto was tough. This is worse. … I don’t like the negotiations. I don’t like what’s been presented to us.”

"I don't like the negotiations. I don't like what's been presented to us." Steve Cohen talks about the Mets' negotiations with Pete Alonso and the possibility of the Mets moving forward without him: ➡️ Tri-State @Cadillac pic.twitter.com/wPqzE47YdL — SNY (@SNYtv) January 25, 2025

Boras has represented many of the biggest free agents in MLB. He was able to get Soto signed for $765 million, for instance, but he also has a client in Alonso, who remains unsigned.

Boras learned after having some problems getting players signed last offseason that he should get his players in prior to spring training. The longer the Alonso remains unsigned, the more other agents would be looking to take advantage of the situation.

As February nears, Pete Alonso would like to get a deal done, and he appears to remain confident that Boras will make it happen.