Ex-MLB All-Star officially retires

A former MLB All-Star is officially retiring.

The Baltimore Orioles posted a video via X on Friday that said that Adam Jones would be retiring as an Oriole on Sept. 15.

Jones began his career with the Mariners but played for the Orioles from 2008-2018 and became a franchise legend during that time. He spent the 2019 season with the Arizona Diamondbacks and then headed to Japan. Jones played for the Orix Buffaloes in 2020 and 2021.

Jones was acquired by the Orioles from Seattle in the 2008 Erik Bedard trade. He went from being a strong prospect for the Mairners to developing into an All-Star with the Orioles. From 2012-2015, Jones made the All-Star team every year, and won three Gold Gloves in that span. He made five All-Star teams overall.

Jones had good pop for a center fielder, averaging 30 doubles and 25 home runs per 162 games during his career. He finished with 336 doubles and 282 home runs during 14 seasons in MLB.

The pie featured in the video was a call back to the way the Orioles used to celebrate wins with pies to the face of their teammates.