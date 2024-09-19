2-time MLB All-Star out for season with finger injury

2024 is a wrap for one multi-time All-Star infielder.

The Toronto Blue Jays announced on Thursday that they are placing star shortstop Bo Bichette on the 10-day injured list due to a fracture in his right middle finger. With the Blue Jays’ season set to end in 10 days, Bichette is thus done for the year.

Bichette, a two-time All-Star at 26 years old, had a career-worst 2024 season. He hit a brutal .225 with a .598 OPS and managed just four home runs and 31 RBIs overall. That was in part due to the extended time Bichette missed due to injury. He was limited to 81 games this year, missing roughly two straight months with a calf injury. Bichette just made his return to the lineup on Tuesday … only to suffer a brand-new injury that will now shelve him for the remainder of the year.

The 72-80 Blue Jays are effectively out of the playoff picture at this point and will now look ahead to an interesting offseason of decision-making. Bichette, who is under contract for one more season, was the subject of trade rumors at the July deadline. Some interesting teams were linked to Bichette in the past, and Toronto may have to revisit the idea come winter.