MLB announces punishment for Domingo German

After getting ejected from Tuesday’s game against the Toronto Blue Jays, Domingo German is now set to miss more time.

Major League Baseball announced Wednesday that the New York Yankees righty German has been suspended for ten games and fined an undisclosed amount, per Bryan Hoch of MLB.com.

Jon Heyman of MLB Network adds that German will not appeal the suspension, which he will begin serving immediately.

The 30-year-old German got tossed against the Blue Jays after the umpiring crew got suspicious of his hands and conducted a foreign substance check on German in the fourth inning (video here). That wasn’t the first such incident this season for German, who had another substance check episode during a game in April.

The ten-game suspension means that German will miss two turns through the rotation, likely against the Cincinnati Reds and the San Diego Padres to close out this month. But that is MLB’s standard punishment for foreign substance violations (as we saw with a different New York pitcher earlier this year).