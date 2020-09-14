Report: MLB planning ban on champagne celebrations for 2020

Major League Baseball’s playoff celebrations are going to look different in 2020.

According to Joel Sherman of the New York Post, MLB is finalizing protocols to govern postgame clinching celebrations. One of the directives is expected to be a ban on alcohol in a bid to limit contact and enforce social distancing.

There will be other changes as well. The league will ask players to celebrate on the field instead of in the clubhouse, and to wear masks while doing so. The commemorative hats and t-shirts that are traditionally handed out during the celebration will be shared in a way that limits contact.

MLB can only regulate so much, and the league knows that. There’s not really anything they can do to stop players from hugging or celebrating in the clubhouse. The alcohol ban should be strictly enforceable, though.

Teams typically spend a small fortune on champagne for celebrations. There will be no need for that in 2020. It should create some odd sights in and around clubhouses, though.