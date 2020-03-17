MLB donating $30 million to ballpark employees during coronavirus pandemic

Major League Baseball’s 30 teams are stepping up to help ballpark employees out of work due to the season being on hold.

Commissioner Rob Manfred announced Tuesday that each of the 30 MLB clubs will kick in $1 million to pay ballpark employees.

Statement from Manfred says MLB will commit $1M per team “to hep some of the most valuable members of the baseball community.” So a fund to help workers hurt by absence of baseball — Joel Sherman (@Joelsherman1) March 17, 2020

Those workers otherwise would not have been paid, so the league is stepping up in a big way. It’s similar to what several NBA players have been doing for arena staff, but this is a far more cooperative effort.

MLB season is still weeks away in the best-case scenario. Hopefully these teams are committed to funding this effort until the games start.