pixel 1
header
Tuesday, March 17, 2020

MLB donating $30 million to ballpark employees during coronavirus pandemic

March 17, 2020
by Grey Papke

Rob Manfred

Major League Baseball’s 30 teams are stepping up to help ballpark employees out of work due to the season being on hold.

Commissioner Rob Manfred announced Tuesday that each of the 30 MLB clubs will kick in $1 million to pay ballpark employees.

Those workers otherwise would not have been paid, so the league is stepping up in a big way. It’s similar to what several NBA players have been doing for arena staff, but this is a far more cooperative effort.

MLB season is still weeks away in the best-case scenario. Hopefully these teams are committed to funding this effort until the games start.


JOIN THOUSANDS OF SPORTS FANS
Download the LBS app on your iOS device here
Like and Follow LBS on Facebook here
Follow on Twitter for all our stories here

Read more LBS stories:

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast

Comments

comments powered by Disqus